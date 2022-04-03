LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will announce $262.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $105.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 14,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in LendingClub by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in LendingClub by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,319,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

