LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.83.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,319,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.