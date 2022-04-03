Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 493,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,478. The firm has a market cap of $336.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 643,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 277,540 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

