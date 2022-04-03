LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $170.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $181.00.

LHCG has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.30.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.