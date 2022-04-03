LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.30.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.13 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

