LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.30.
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.13 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.