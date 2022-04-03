Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $523,625.52 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,615,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,932,000 after buying an additional 1,961,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after buying an additional 788,938 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Global (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Read More
