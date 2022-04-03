Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $523,625.52 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,615,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,932,000 after buying an additional 1,961,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after buying an additional 788,938 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

