Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Sells $1,060,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LBTYA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,357,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,545,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,491,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

