Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Sells $1,060,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LBTYA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.
About Liberty Global (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.