Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,752. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

