LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Shares Down 1.4%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several research firms recently commented on MSIXF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeWorks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

