Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $322.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.04. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $4,698,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.