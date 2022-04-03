LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

LPSN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LivePerson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LivePerson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

