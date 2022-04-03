Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 46,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,187,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

