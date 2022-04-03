Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

LOVE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. 624,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $777.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $21,233,000.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

