LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of LYTS opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

