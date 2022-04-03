LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GMS by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 72,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,615 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

