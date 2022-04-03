LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

