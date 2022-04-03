LSV Asset Management Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $524.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

