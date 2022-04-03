LSV Asset Management Has $12.66 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.17% of American Woodmark worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

