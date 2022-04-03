LSV Asset Management Has $13.87 Million Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $468.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

