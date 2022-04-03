LSV Asset Management Has $8.28 Million Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513,709 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DHI Group by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $301.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

