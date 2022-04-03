LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,545 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.56% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

