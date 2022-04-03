Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $265.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

