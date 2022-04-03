Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

