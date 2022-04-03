LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LYB stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $103.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,745. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.05. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.