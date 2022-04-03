M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

MDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,171. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

