M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MWE opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Friday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of £50.91 million and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.67.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

