M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
MWE opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Friday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of £50.91 million and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.67.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge (Get Rating)
