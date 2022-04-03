Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12.

Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

