Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Critical Review

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.14% 1.04% Magyar Bancorp 20.65% 8.18% 0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.36 $11.42 million $3.42 11.36 Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.68 $6.12 million $1.03 11.69

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Capital and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Capital beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

