MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMYT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 177,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after buying an additional 1,877,781 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,656 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 841,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

