Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.