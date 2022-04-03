Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.
Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Man Wah (MAWHY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.