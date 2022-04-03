Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of MANU stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 256,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Manchester United has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

