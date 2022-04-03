MAPS Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $75.97 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006049 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002402 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 43,020,054 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

