Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,040,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.