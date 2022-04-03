Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.06.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

