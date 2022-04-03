Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 196,692 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.