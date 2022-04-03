MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 776,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,114. The company has a market cap of $852.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

