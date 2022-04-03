Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,750,000 after acquiring an additional 262,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 634.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 86,014 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $173.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

