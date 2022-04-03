Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

DOOR opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Masonite International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

