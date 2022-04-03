Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,911,197 shares.The stock last traded at $54.24 and had previously closed at $52.98.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 157.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

