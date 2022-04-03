Matson (NYSE:MATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $5.07 on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 620,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,794. Matson has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 626,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,414,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Matson by 22.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 84,706 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

