Matthew Gline Sells 33,686 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $163,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $179,053.16.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48.

Shares of ROIV opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

