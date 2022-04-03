Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MIGI stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

