Maxcoin Reaches Market Cap of $225,462.74 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $225,462.74 and approximately $49.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,934.27 or 1.00115663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00068435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00328531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00140485 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00062093 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001186 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

