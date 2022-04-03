Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ SOPA opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

