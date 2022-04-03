Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNHFF shares. Erste Group downgraded shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.95. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

