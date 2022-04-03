McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,220 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $305.57 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $269.31 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.28.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

