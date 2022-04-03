McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,766 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 910,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

