McDonald Partners LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

