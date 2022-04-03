McDonald Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 777.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 2.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $198.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.08. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $177.86 and a 1-year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

