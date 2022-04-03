McDonald Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $58.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

